UPDATE: Herriman fire under control, evacuations lifted

FRIDAY 7/16/2021 2:50 p.m.

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A field fire that started in Herriman around 12:30 p.m. Friday is now under control.

Unified Fire was called to the fire in the Rose Canyon area.

“Due to the fast-moving fire, multiple units were requested,” Unified Fire says. Over 60 firefighters aboard more than 20 apparatuses worked to protect nearby structures that were threatened. Two single-engine air tankers and a helicopter were also used.

Crews work to extinguish hot spots after gaining control of Herriman wildfire. (ABC4)

Flame retardant seen on homes, yards in Herriman left behind by crews after battling field fire. (ABC4)

According to Unified Fire, no structures were lost. No injuries were reported, and the cause is now under investigation.

Unified Fire says the burn is now under control and firefighters are working to extinguish any hot spots.

All evacuated animals and residents are now allowed back to their homes.

ORIGINAL STORY: Structures threatened by wildfire burning near Herriman

FRIDAY 7/16/2021 1:09 p.m.

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Structures are being threatened by a wildfire near Herriman.

Unified Fire says the fire is burning near Rosecrest Road and Maria Way.

Utah Fire Info reports air and ground resources are responding to the Herriman Fire.

It is currently estimated to be about four acres. The cause remains under investigation.

Courtesy: Megan Jenson

Herriman Fire reports the blaze is in the Rose Canyon area. Rose Canyon Road is closed between Blayde and Maddy Heights.

Below is a map showing roughly where the fire is located.

The area is largely residential but there are vast areas of dry vegetation.

Few details are known at this time, ABC4 will update this story as information becomes available.