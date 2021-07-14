UPDATE: Ogden Canyon reopens as crews fight Alaskan Fire

THURSDAY 7/15/2021 7:19 a.m.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities say Ogden Canyon has reopened as crews continue to battle the Alaskan Fire in Weber County.

Wednesday evening, the fire posed a threat to nearby structures, but that danger was cut by crews.

No other details are available at this time.

WEDNESDAY 7/14/21 9:20 p.m.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Alaskan Wildfire in Ogden Canyon is estimated to be 2.5 acres in size.

Utah wildfire officials say the fire is no longer threatening nearby structures, but Ogden Canyon Rd will remain closed in both directions from the mouth of the canyon to Pineview Reservoir.

WEDNESDAY 7/14/2021 7:15 p.m.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are on the scene of a new wildfire burning in Weber County Wednesday evening.

Utah wildfire officials say the fire is burning in Ogden Canyon and describe the fire’s behavior as “very active.”

The fire, dubbed “The Alaskan Fire,” is threatening structures in the area.

These photos show heavy, white smoke billowing above the fire’s location.

The Utah Department of Transportation says SR-39 in Ogden Canyon is closed due to the fire. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Rocky Mountain Power has also reported that nearly 10,000 people are without power near Ogden Wednesday evening. It is unclear if the wildfire is the cause of the power outage.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.