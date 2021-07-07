UPDATE: Willow Creek Fire 11% contained

FRIDAY 7/9/2021 1:06 p.m.

REDMOND, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews report minimal creeping and smoldering fire behavior was seen Thursday as they battle the Willow Creek Fire in Sanpete County.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon, but crews were able to keep it at less than 50 acres.

As of Friday, crews say the Willow Creek Fire is now 11% contained. Mop up efforts are now underway in order so secure the fire line.

Minimal smoke may be visible in surrounding areas.

Willow Creek Fire held to under 50 acres

THURSDAY 7/8/2021 9:53 a.m.

REDMOND, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire start in Sanpete County has been held to less than 50 acres.

Wednesday afternoon, Utah Fire Info reported emergency crews were on scene of the Willow Creek Fire in Willow Creek Canyon near Redmond.

While it was growing quickly on Wednesday, Utah Fire Info says the blaze has been held to 48 acres. Federal and state crews, along with Dromedary Peak and Snake River Hotshots, will continue to work to establish containment through Thursday.

WEDNESDAY 7/7/2021 7:12 p.m.

REDMOND, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a new wildfire in Willow Creek Canyon Wednesday evening.

The fire is burning east of Redmond and is estimated to be around 25 acres in size and growing rapidly, according to Utah wildfire officials.

The fire is reported to be “very visible” from Sevier and Sanpete Counties.

Crews are currently battling the fire both from the ground and from the air.

No further information about the fire, including the cause, has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.