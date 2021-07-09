New wildfire breaks out near Enoch

Utah Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) – A new wildfire has broken out in Southern Utah Friday evening.

ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!

The wildfire, dubbed the “Black Point Fire,” is burning north of Enoch and is estimated to be 15 acres in size.

Fortunately, no structures are currently threatened by the wildfire, according to Utah wildfire officials.

Firefighters are currently on scene battling the flames.

No further information on the wildfire has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files