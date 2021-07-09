New wildfire breaks out near Enoch

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) – A new wildfire has broken out in Southern Utah Friday evening.

The wildfire, dubbed the “Black Point Fire,” is burning north of Enoch and is estimated to be 15 acres in size.

Fortunately, no structures are currently threatened by the wildfire, according to Utah wildfire officials.

Firefighters are currently on scene battling the flames.

No further information on the wildfire has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.