New fire start reported near Dry Canyon trailhead

The Curly Springs Fire, burning near the Dry Canyon trailhead on Wednesday, August 11. (Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest)

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – A second new wildfire start has been reported Wednesday morning.

The Curly Springs Fire is located near the Dry Canyon trailhead in the Pleasant Grove Ranger District area.

The fire, according to Utah Fire Info, is about two acres in size, burning through grass and brush.

Utah Fire Info shared the below photos of the fire.

Fire crews are currently working to contain the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Scroll down for updates.

A fire burning near Lindon – the Dry Canyon Fire – is currently threatening some structures.