Lime Fire burns near Utah-Arizona border

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – I-15 on the Utah-Arizona border has reopened Tuesday morning after a northern Arizona wildfire closed the roadway Monday night.

The Color Country Interagency Fire Center reports the Lime fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, the blaze is estimated to have burned 1,000 acres.

Authorities say the fire is human-caused, but no structures are threatened at this time.

According to St. George News, the Arizona Department of Transportation closed I-15 shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

The photos in the slideshow below, sent to ABC4 by Cheryl Talkington in St. George, show the smoke and flames of the Lime Fire rising into the sky.

  • The Lime Fire, a human-caused blaze that began Monday night in northern Arizona. The fire closed I-15 near the Utah/Arizona border until Tuesday morning. (Cheryl Talkington)
This is the second major wildfire affecting southwestern Utah this week.

Sunday night, the Sand Cove Fire broke out near Gunlock in Washington County, leaving numerous people without power into Monday morning.

As of Tuesday morning, fire crews have been able to contain much of the blaze, according to the Color Country Interagency Fire Center.

