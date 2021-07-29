Lightning sparks fire in Box Elder County, called Devil’s Playground Fire

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A series of thunderstorms in northeastern Utah on Wednesday evening sparked a new fire in Box Elder County.

Officials are calling the fire the Devil’s Playground Fire, which is burning west of SR-30. Firefighters from Box Elder County, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and the U.S. Forest Service responded on scene around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

7-29-2021: Yesterday, lightning sparked two small fires in the Devil's Playground Area in Box Elder County. Firefighters from Box Elder County, US Fish and Wildlife, and US Forest Service believe they will contain both fires by mid afternoon today. #DevilsPlaygroundFires #twfs pic.twitter.com/PzCWVaTVvL — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 29, 2021

Authorities state the Devil’s Play Ground Fire is burning in two separate areas.

The first fire was contained shortly after arriving but the second fire, one acre in size, should be contained by mid-afternoon Thursday.

ABC4.com will update the story as new information becomes available.