UTAH (ABC4) – This past weekend there were outbreaks of 23 new fires throughout Utah, all but three of which were caused by humans. With an uptick in fires, it’s important to consider the different precautions we should be taking to prepare for a fire evacuation.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there are numerous safety measures we should be taking in order to prepare for a fire evacuation. These include:
- Stock your car. Have at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle, along with a flashlight and portable radio.
- Prepare your pets. Have enough leashes, litter, food, and toys on hand.
- Consider making prior arrangements if you’ll need help loading a vehicle or large animal or finding another place to stay.
- Have important files, back-up disks, plug-in USB drives, and small compact file boxes ready to go.
- Make sure you have access to important documents like homeowner’s policy, auto policies, life and investment files, bank records, legal documents, and licenses.
- Invest in a computer CPU if you have no back-up in place.
- Have valuables like cameras, jewelry, electronic devices, photo albums and photo CDs packed and stored in a safe, dry place.
- Have a suitcase with basics like necessary toiletries, socks, undergarments, socks, jackets, sweatshirts, shoes, pants, and shirts packed ahead of time in case of an emergency.
- Consider packing some camping supplies as well if you have available space, including pillows, lights, and blankets.
- Draft emails to family and friends explaining you evacuation plans ahead of time.
- Make sure you have a list made of necessary emergency contacts ahead of time.
- Close all windows and doors in your home and remove curtains from window areas ahead of time.
- Turn off propane gas tanks and remove propane tanks. Take them along with you or store them in a safe place away from your home.