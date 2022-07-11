UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s wildfire season is well and truly in effect.

Several wildfires are continuing to burn in our state, with the most prominent being the Jacob City Fire in Tooele County and the Halfway Hill Fire in Millard County.

As of Monday morning, the Jacob City Fire is 3,776 acres in size, with just 14% of the fire contained.

Jacob City Fire (Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

The Halfway Hill Fire burning near Fillmore, Utah has reached over 10,000 acres, evacuating nearby homes in the Virginia Hills subdivision.

Halfway Hill Fire (Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

Both fires were determined to be human-caused.

On July 9, Michael Patti, Darri Dewolfe, Talon Kessler, and Tyler Smith – all residents of Millard County – were arrested and booked into Millard County Jail on charges of abandoning a fire, which reportedly started the Halfway Hill Fire.

With several of these fires running rampant in our state, state fire officials have provided a way for Utahns to keep track of each of them.

You can view Utah’s interactive wildfire map by clicking HERE.

With the majority of wildfires burning in our state being human-caused year after year, many residents are concerned for the future.

Luckily, state officials are taking action.

In May 2021, the state launched a campaign called “Fire Sense.” The public service campaign is designed in collaboration with state officials and interagency fire officials to make Utahns aware of the importance of fire-conscious decisions when recreating during the spring and summer months.

State officials believe the initiative has been effective, as the state reported a total of 922 human-caused fires in 2021 when compared to 2020.

Stay updated with the latest Utah wildfire information on ABC4.com