BREAKING: Parleys Canyon Wildfire leads to evacuations, I-80 closed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An evacuation has been ordered after a wildfire, now being referred to as the Parleys Canyon Fire, broke out on the south side of Parleys Canyon near highway I-80.

According to Utah Fire Info, all Summit Park, Pinebrook and Lambs Canyon residents are being asked to evacuate the area.

The fire has now grown to an estimated 2,000 acres.

I-80 is closed in both directions for five miles as the wildfire spreads rapidly, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

The I-80 is closed in both directions. The Summit Park area is being evacuated. The –#ParleysCanyonFire is spreading at an extreme rate. Please use caution & avoid the area. #kmyffsl — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 14, 2021

Utah Fire Info also says the fire is growing rapidly and approximately 2,000 structures as well as power lines are being threatened.

According to an eyewitness account, late Saturday morning three brush fires were spotted along I-80 “a few hundred feet apart from each other,” however they say the fire appeared to be growing fast.

The fires were last spotted near mile marker post 137 between Lambs Canyon and Summit, however this information may be updated as the situation develops.

According to ABC4 meteorologist Cesar Cornejo, “The dry and hot conditions overhead of northern Utah, unfortunately, will cause the fire behavior to grow. These conditions are never helpful to fighting efforts.”

Utah Fire Info says a Type 2 team that focuses on battling major fires has been ordered.

Multiple ground and air resources are responding to the scene. The cause of fire is still under investigation.

Summit County Emergency Management is currently setting up evacuation areas.

ABC4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.