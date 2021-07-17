Fire in Murray causes TRAX delays, including trains to Garth Brooks

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Saturday evening commuters, including those going to see Garth Brooks, should prepare for delays on multiple TRAX lines.

According to UTA, due to a small brush fire in Murray the Blue and Red Line trains were “unable to proceed north or south from Murray North Station” for just over an hour.

UTA tells ABC4.com that while service has been restored, trains are going through the area at a slow speed. The bus bridge that had been activated between Meadowbrook and Murray Central Stations is now discontinued.

For riders heading to the Garth Brooks concert, the FrontRunner from Murray Central is an available alternative.

According to ABC4 reporter Jordan Burrows on scene the fire is virtually extinguished. ABC4 will update this story as it develops.

