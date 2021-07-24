UPDATE: Nearly two dozen evacuated as crews battle Art Nord Fire in Weber County

Smoke can be seen rising from a grass fire burning near Snowbasin Resort. This is the view near Pineview Reservoir. (ABC4)

SATURDAY 7/24/2021 7:20 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly two dozen homes have been evacuated as crews battle the Art Nord Fire burning near Huntsville.

Weber Fire District tells ABC4 the Pineview Estates have been evacuated. There are no structures threatened as of 7:20 p.m.

In addition to the numerous units already on scene, the Bureau of Land Management is also on hand.

Authorities say they are trying to get some hikers out of the area at this time.

Governor Spencer Cox says this fire was human-caused, sparked by target shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire burning near Snowbasin, evacuations underway

SATURDAY 7/24/2021 5:37 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are responding to a grass fire in Weber County.

Weber County Dispatch has confirmed to ABC4 there is a grass fire along East Old Snowbasin Road near SR-39.

The blaze is not far from Snowbasin Resort in the Art Nord area off of Old Snowbasin Road.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area as additional traffic is creating a traffic problem.

An ABC4 correspondent in the field reports aircraft can be seen battling the blaze. In the slideshow of photos below, you can see smoke rising in the sky.

As of 6:15 p.m., the Weber Fire District says the fire has reached about eight acres, with heavy fuel, and is threatening multiple homes. The Sheriff’s Office has already evacuated these homes.

The Weber Fire District shared the photos of the fire, seen in the slideshow below.

As of 6:35 p.m. Saturday, Utah Fire Info has dubbed this blaze the Art Nord Fire, estimating it to be at about 20 acres.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. Utah Fire Info shared this aerial photo of the Art Nord Fire.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports eastbound Ogden Canyon is closed at Highway 158 and Highway 29 in Weber County. Both directions of Snowbasin Road are closed at Trappers Loop Road as well.

Viewer Creighton Green shared the video at the top of this story, and the photos below of the fire with ABC4.

Smoke has already made the sky hazy for many across Utah. The Department of Environmental Quality already called for “unhealthy air for sensitive groups” for several counties in Northern Utah.