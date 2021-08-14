FEMA authorizes emergency funding to fight Parleys Canyon Fire

(ABC4) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to fight the Parleys Canyon Fire in Utah.

The fire has been burning in Summit County since early Saturday morning and has caused the evacuation of about 10,000 people from about 6,000 to 8,000 homes.

According to a FEMA press release, the federal funding, called the Fire Management Assistance Grants, will cover 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs.

The grants will cover efforts that involve mitigating and controlling a major fire disaster, including field camp expenses, equipment repair and use, mobilization efforts, and relevant materials and supplies.

As of Saturday evening, the Parleys Canyon Fire has reached an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 acres, according to Utah Fire Info.

The fire was caused by a faulty catalytic converter that ejected hot particles along the roadside, Utah Fire Info reports.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Park City High School, according to the Summit County Sherriff’s office. Evacuated residents should plan to stay out of their homes for 24 to 48 hours, Summit County officials say.

Currently, the blaze has cooled down due to the hard work of flight and fire crews working to extinguish the flames, says Utah Fire Info.

The Parleys Canyon Wildfire has been the latest in a troubling trend of Utah wildfires due to severe drought throughout the state.

