Evacuations still in place, Parleys Canyon Fire 0% contained, state park closed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Sunday morning Utah Fire Info. has reported the Parleys Canyon Fire is 0% contained and has burned close to 1,500 acres.

Night crews share the fire had minimal overnight behavior, but there is no accurate map yet.

The Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire which currently has 120 personnel on scene.

As of Sunday morning officials say the evacuation order remains in place.

Jordanelle tweeted early Sunday morning the park would be closed for day-use water access on Aug. 15, in order for firefighting crews to utilize the reservoir.

According to the state park’s release, there will be no recreating for boats, swimmers, paddle boards, or kayaks allowed on the water. The picnic and beaches however will remain open and the park will honor already booked camping reservations.

Yesterday evacuations were ordered after the Parleys Canyon Fire broke out on the south side of Parleys Canyon near highway I-80.

Park City High School is set up as an evacuation shelter according to the Summit County Sherriff’s office.