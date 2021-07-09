UPDATE: Firefighter injured, Salt Lake City grass fire 90% contained

Utah Wildfires

FRIDAY 7/9/2021 12:31 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A firefighter has been injured while battling a grass fire in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Fire says the blaze, which broke out Friday morning, has burned less than one acre near 1000 N. Victory Road and is now 90% contained.

The injured firefighter reported slipped and fell. There is no word yet on their current condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews responding to fire in Salt Lake City

FRIDAY 7/9/2021 11:44 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire crews are on scene of a grass fire near Salt Lake City.

Crews can be seen on Sandhurst Drive, north of Utah’s Capitol on Ensign Peak.

Flames and smoke are visible in the area.

This is a developing story, ABC4 has a crew en route to gather additional information.

