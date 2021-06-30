UPDATE: Ant Flat fire 100% contained

SUNDAY 7/4/21 8:00 a.m.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – According to officials, the Ant Flat fire is now fully contained as of July 4.

FRIDAY 7/2/21 7:25 P.M.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Ant Flat fire is 80% contained as of Friday evening according to Utah wildfire officials.

WEDNESDAY 6/30/2021 5:19 p.m.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Ant Flat fire is now 10% contained, according to Utah wildfire officials.

The fire, which is now 10% contained, was determined to be caused by lightning.

Nearby structures are no longer threatened by the wildfire, authorities said.

WEDNESDAY 6/30/2021 2:59 p.m.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews have arrived on the scene of the new fire start in Cache County, which is now being referred to as the “Ant Flat Fire.”

The fire is located in the mountains southeast of Logan near Ant Flat Road.

According to authorities, the wildfire is currently estimated at 20 acres and still poses a threat to nearby structures.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews respond to wildfire threatening structures in Cache County

WEDNESDAY 6/30/2021 2:59 p.m.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are responding to wildfire threatening structures in Cache County.

While information about the wildfire is limited, officials say the fire is estimated to be five to 15 acres in size.

Both air and ground resources have been assigned to battle the flames.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

