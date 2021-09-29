UPDATE: Crews battling flare-up of Davis County wildfire

WEDNESDAY 9/29/2021 7:35 a.m.

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews are now battling what appears to be a flare-up of an old Davis County wildfire.

Early Wednesday morning, flames could be seen rising into the area west of Legacy Parkway. A viewer tells ABC4 the fire appears to be in a wetland area on the west side of Farmington.

According to Kaysville Fire, the blaze appears to be a flare-up of the Legacy Fire. That fire, sparked by lightning, broke out on Sept. 10. Three days later, fire crews reported the Legacy Fire was 75% contained.

Multiple agencies are now responding to the flare-up, which has been contained to its location west of Glover Lane in Farmington. No homes are threatened at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4 has a crew on scene working to gather additional details and will update this story as information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews battling fire near Legacy Parkway in Davis County

A fire rages in a wetland area near Farmington, Utah, on Sept. 29, 2021. (Alex Johnson)

