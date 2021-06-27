Antelope fire burns 178 acres, 0% contained

Utah Wildfires

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire has sparked in Iron County, west of Cedar City, June 27.

According to Utah Wildfire, the Antelope fire is currently burning through 178 acres, and is 0% contained.

Officials detail the fire was human-caused, it was sparked by a carbon particle from a vehicle exhaust.

“Great reminder of how incredibly dry it is in UT right now, the tiniest spark can start a wildfire under our critically dry conditions,” Utah Wildfire shares.

According to the team, ground and air resources are suppressing the #AntelopeFire, and smoke is visible from Cedar City. There are no structures threatened and Antelope Springs Rd is closed.

