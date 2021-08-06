1,000 tons of hay burning in Utah County, says fire marshal

ELBERTA, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple fire crews were called to a massive hay fire in southern Utah County.

Early Friday morning, firefighters were called to the fire in Elberta.

If you’re noticing smoke across the Wasatch Front, this fire is not believed to be the case. Instead, Friday morning’s smoke is being caused by a massive wildfire burning in California.

According to the Genola Volunteer Fire Department, engines from Goshen, Genola, and Santaquin, as well as four tenders supplying water, responded to the scene.

The Utah County Fire Marshal reports 1,000 tons of hay were burning.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

As of 10 a.m., Eureka Fire says crews are on scene making good progress on extinguishing the fire.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.