SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! It’s the second day of spring and we get our second winter storm of the season moving in today after one yesterday.

We get a storm today that taps into tropical remnants, so another system influenced by an atmospheric river — that means moisture potential will be abundant! This storm starts in southwestern Utah, with moisture surging north throughout the afternoon and evening. As a warm front lifts north, showers will spread across the state with what will likely be more valley rain and mountain snow with temperatures similar to today. In Southern Utah, heavy rain is possible through early Wednesday, and the chance of high river flows and additional flooding cannot be ruled out. The chance for thunderstorms exists today for the southern two-thirds of Utah, with storms bringing the chance of locally heavy precipitation and strong, gusty winds. The rain, and at times, mixed precipitation, in our valleys will make for sloppy conditions. In the mountains, we will see heavy snow through Thursday morning in many locations.

As a result, Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for the Southern Mountains, Zion National Park, South-Central Utah (above 6000ft.), Bryce Canyon Country, the La Sal & Abajos, the Wasatch Plateau, the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, and the western Uintas. These will run through the rest of the day today through tomorrow with the bulk of the warnings set to expire at 6 a.m. on Thursday. During the duration of the warnings, roughly 1-2 feet can be expected for most mountains within the warnings. Other locations in the warnings will see anywhere between 6-16″ of snow. Strong winds are also expected.

We also have a handful of Winter Weather Advisories that will run through the same times as the Winter Storm Warnings. These areas include the Wasatch Back, the Central Mountains, the Tavaputs Plateau, the western Uinta Basin, the Eastern Uinta mountains, and the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80. Within most advisories 4-14″ of snow is expected with the highest accumulations likely being in the central mountains and northern Wasatch mountains. Like the warnings, strong winds are expected during the duration of these advisories.

Our storm moving in will bring healthy accumulations to the high country across #Utah. While valley rain is most likely, we could see times it changes over to snow. We could also see more thunderstorms today as well! pic.twitter.com/TVDKblsp0t — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) March 21, 2023

Through Wednesday, rain in our valleys is most likely (with the snow levels) hovering between 5000-6000ft., however after the cold front moves through tonight into tomorrow, some snow can’t be ruled out, even along the Wasatch Front. Through Wednesday night, valleys will mainly see rain, but up to 4″ will be possible if we see a changeover (especially in our typically colder valleys), benches could see 1-6″ (mainly benches above 5000ft), Nephi to Cedar City on I-15 could pick up between 2-8″ of snow, mountain valley will likely see between 4-12″ of snow, and mountains will generally see between 10-30″.

Instead of a blanket of wet weather on Wednesday, showers are likely to be more scattered but will be possible everywhere across the state. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler compared to today, thanks to the cold front. By tomorrow night, the storm will start to pull away and showers will become more isolated in nature. Any calm conditions aren’t likely to last though as another storm is set to drop in from the northwest Thursday into Friday. With more cold air set to move in, the snow levels in northern Utah could drop to our valley floors. Stay tuned!

