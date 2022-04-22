SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! A strong storm will move into and across Utah today to bring valley rain and mountain snow. Wet weather moisture becomes more widespread throughout the day, and by this afternoon precipitation may be heavy at times and there will be potential for thunderstorms across the state.

Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, and these thunderstorms not only bring thunder and lightning, but they also bring the potential for gusty winds, the chance of hail, and brief heavier rain. If you have any plans to be outside today, make sure you are aware of the weather!

While valleys will deal with rain, snow in all our mountains is likely, and our northern mountains will likely see the highest totals. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our northern Utah mountains that will run from 6 a.m. Friday through noon on Saturday. Times of heavy snow will be possible within the advisory where 8-16″ of snow can be expected.

Meanwhile, locally higher amounts will be possible, like in the Cottonwoods. Snow combined with gusty winds will make tricky wintry travel on mountain routes. Our southern mountains will also be included in a winter weather advisory that runs from 9 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday. Snow totals of 5-10″ are likely in the southern mountains and like the northern mountains, isolated higher amounts will be possible.

It’s going to be another windy day across the state as well where we have multiple wind advisories that will be in effect. A wind advisory from the San Rafael Swell down to south-central Utah will run from 9 a.m. this morning through 6 p.m. tonight where winds may gust to 50 mph. This could lead to dangerous crosswinds, blowing dust, and possible power outages. The advisory for the western Uinta Basin runs from tonight through early tomorrow.

This storm system ushers in much cooler temperatures with daytime highs dropping about 20 degrees compared to Thursday. Below-average temperatures plan to linger for several days including through the weekend. Scattered showers remain likely on Saturday, but instead of being statewide like Friday, wet weather will favor the northern two-thirds of the state Saturday.

The bulk of this storm will be valley rain and mountain snow, but with cooler air, in place, early Saturday and late Saturday we could see snow levels dropping to the benches along the Wasatch Front, especially if we are able to get some lake effect going early Saturday. Any accumulations of over a couple of inches will likely be limited to elevations at or above 6500 ft. Don’t be surprised if you catch a wintry mix of rain and snow in some valleys.

By the end of the weekend, our weather will be calming as another pattern shift seems to be looming as a ridge of high pressure sets up shop resulting in dry conditions and warming temperatures early next week.

Bottom line? It’s going to be an active, cooler day statewide with soggy conditions in mountains and valleys, so stay weather aware!

Stay ahead of any weather changes coming our way with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!