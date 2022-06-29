SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re looking at above-average daytime highs on Wednesday although slightly cooler than yesterday, with upper 80s and low to mid 90s along the Wasatch Front, a range of 80s and 90s in Central Utah, and a high of 102 in St. George. Gusty winds are expected, especially linked to the thunderstorms that will be more widespread today.

Monsoonal moisture will continue to funnel into the state on Wednesday as the weak cold front stalls in northern Utah. This stalled front should keep NW Utah quieter with some drier conditions, but the potential for storms south of the front exists. We will tap into this deeper moisture in these areas and this will lead to better coverage of showers and thunderstorms becoming more scattered across the state.

In southern Utah, deeper moisture will lead to a marginal risk for excessive rainfall in parts of southwestern Utah and an increased risk for flash flooding at national parks, so keep that in mind if you have any hikes planned, especially in slot canyons. Flash flood potential for normally dry washes and slot canyons increases as a result, especially for Capitol Reef and the Grand Staircase.

Thursday will look very similar to what we get on Wednesday, with the highest amount of moisture available before it starts to dry out Friday. Lingering storms on Thursday could pack a punch and remain slow-moving, so this means they could put down heavy rain over a small area pretty quickly. Luckily through the day, moisture will begin shifting to the east so by the second half of the day, most shower and storm activity will be east of I-15 as we stay breezy with above-average daytime highs.

Drier air will begin to work in from Friday into the July 4 weekend. This will result in temperatures increasing a bit across the board with any wet weather mainly being confined down in southeastern Utah. There’s a chance we could see another surge of moisture by late weekend into next week, but as of right now, weather models don’t align. This means we’ll keep a close eye on changes as storm potential evolves.

At this time, there is confidence that winds will be increasing during the holiday weekend, and that brings some danger, especially with the chance of fireworks being used in parts of the state.

Bottom line? Scattered thunderstorm potential with cloudy conditions will cover much of the state. Flash flood concerns remain, especially in SE Utah.

