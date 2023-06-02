SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! More widespread scattered storms are on deck to close out the end of our workweek.

Utah has two systems impacting the Beehive State today. We have a low pressure to our east with another disturbance dropping in from the northwest, so statewide storm potential shows up and keeps our progressive weather pattern cranking. While not everyone will get wet weather today, the potential for scattered storms, some of them strong, will exist for everyone in Utah. So if you have any outdoor plans, it’s best to keep a watchful eye on the skies!

Happy Friday! We're closing out the workweek with the potential for widespread showers & t-storms across Utah. While severe weather is unlikely, some strong storms will be possible along with the possibility for flash flooding at the Mighty 5 & S. Utah recreation areas. pic.twitter.com/DbZWad5xuj — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) June 2, 2023

Severe weather isn’t likely for today, however, some strong storms are definitely possible. Storms will be capable of gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Today brings a marginal risk of excessive rainfall to the I-15 corridor and northeastern Utah, so some brief downpours are possible as well. With increasing rain potential, flash flooding potential increases. The Mighty 5 will face the possibility of flash flooding today along with all popular recreation areas down in southern Utah. It’s not the time to be in slot canyons or other low-lying areas as storms develop.

Daytime highs in northern Utah will also trend near average or a few degrees below it today and through the first part of the weekend. For those that get through the day dry we’ll mainly see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with breezy conditions across the state. Daytime highs will range in the 60s and 70s in northern Utah while most in southern Utah will see 70s and 80s. In St. George and throughout lower Washington County, highs will range in the upper 80s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Heading into the weekend, the chance for showers and storms will likely drop a bit, but it won’t be going away as an area of low-pressure meanders around the intermountain west. By early next week, forecast models bring in another storm system from the southwest which could result in elevated wet weather potential hanging around through most of next week as daytime highs run near/slightly above averages. Stay tuned!

The bottom line? Today brings a good chance for showers and thunderstorms statewide and we’ll hold onto some wet weather potential into the weekend.

FLOOD ALERTS

Spring runoff continues in Utah and flood concerns remain with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have two flood warnings in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch is in effect until further notice.

To go along with the Flood Warnings, we have two Flood Advisories in effect. These advisories include the Logan River near Logan and the Duchesne River near Randlett.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, while an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is near action stage. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!