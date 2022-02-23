Wicked windchill and lingering snow showers for your Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! It’s cold out there!

We have an exiting storm system that delivered wintry conditions and whipping downslope winds to Northern Utah, and as the system moves out of the area, we see Northern Utah getting a chance at some snow. Extremely gusty downslope winds and limited snow accumulation will affect the Wasatch Front overnight, but a shift in the winds will allow for a window of snow in Northern Utah. We saw Park Lane in Farmington gust at 73 mph, and the High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory expired this morning at 7 a.m.

Precipitation will dwindle through the day, but we have a chance of lake effect snow in the North, and we’ll see snow showers in the morning and afternoon. The Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are set to expire Wednesday at 5 p.m., and we’ll see moisture taper off statewide by that point. While tricky travel presented itself at times, this storm will help fight the loss of snowpack.

While wet weather exits stage right, the frigid air does not leave. In fact, below average temperatures linger. Today is the coldest day of the week, with daytime highs staying below freezing! The Wasatch Front will see upper 20s and low 30s, with 30s expected through the rest of the state with the exception of a few low 40-degree readings in Moab and St. George.

Wednesday night, lows will dip into the teens for the Wasatch Front, single digits for the Wasatch Back and Cedar City, and even 20s/upper teens in St. George! We’ll start to slowly warm up by Thursday into Friday, but from Thursday night through Friday, a weak disturbance may bring a slight chance for snow to parts of northern Utah. Overall, we see the 30s sticking around through the end of the workweek. Stay tuned for Friday flurry potential!

Bottom Line? Frigid February temperatures with lingering snow showers are expected today!

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!