Why is brown snow falling in northern Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Sure, we have all heard of “yellow snow”, but why is brown snow falling across northern Utah?

Pictures have been posted across social media wondering what the explanation was for the brown snow that many northern Utah residents saw falling on Friday evening.

Courtesy: Eileen Siavrakas

Well there’s a reason for it. Here is what the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City says:

We've had reports of brownish snow across the SL valley. Usually caused by pollutants picked up by the snow as it falls. In this case possibly also dirt kicked up in the air by the strong winds to our W and NW and transported here. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 6, 2021

