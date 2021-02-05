NORTHERN UTAH NEWS: Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Morgan, Rich, and Weber counties

Why is brown snow falling in northern Utah?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Eileen Siavrakas

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Sure, we have all heard of “yellow snow”, but why is brown snow falling across northern Utah?

Pictures have been posted across social media wondering what the explanation was for the brown snow that many northern Utah residents saw falling on Friday evening.

  • Courtesy: Eileen Siavrakas
  • Courtesy: Eileen Siavrakas
  • Courtesy: Eileen Siavrakas
  • Courtesy: Eileen Siavrakas
  • Courtesy: Eileen Siavrakas

Well there’s a reason for it. Here is what the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City says:

The National Weather Service Salt Lake City said in a tweet, ” We’ve had reports of brownish snow across the SL valley. Usually caused by pollutants picked up by the snow as it falls. In this case possibly also dirt kicked up in the air by the strong winds to our W and NW and transported here. #utwx

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts