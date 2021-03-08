Whipping winds Monday brings changes and a return to later winter this week

(ABC4) – After a very mild to warm weekend throughout the region, a strong cold front will arrive later Monday with a return to late Winter weather. Along with the cold front, gusty Southerly winds will continue to increase through the morning and into the afternoon hours, especially for Western Utah. Winds could gust up to 50 mph for portions of the West Deserts. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for West Cental Utah and a portion of Southwest Utah. This advisory does include the towns of Delta, Milford and Cedar City.

As the winds ramp up through the day, very dry conditions this winter has led to very dry soils. Blowing dust with reduced visibility is expected throughout Western Utah including the Wasatch Front. This will likely impact air quality for a period of time this afternoon and evening, but it will also create dangerous driving conditions and crosswinds along routes such as U.S. 6 & 50 and possibly Interstate 80.

Temperatures are set to receive a big boost in addition to the gusty winds as well. On Saturday, Salt Lake City tied a record high temperature for the day of 70 degrees set back in 2020. This impending cold front has nearly identical characteristics as Saturday’s front and with breaks of sunshine in the forecast, it is likely we will record another 70-degree high on Monday for Salt Lake City. Monday’s previous record high is 68 degrees from 1972, putting this record in jeopardy if the forecast verifies. However, the majority of the region will be in the 60’s and 70’s on Monday making for a day of record-breaking warmth.

The cold front is forecast to progress into Northern Utah through the afternoon and evening. There is not much moisture with the front, but some light snow is expected in the mountains overnight and possibly a few snow showers North of Salt Lake City. The biggest change will be high temperatures on Tuesday compared to Monday. Most in Northern Utah will be colder by at least 20 degrees with Southern Utah colder by at least 10 degrees with even colder temperatures by Wednesday.

Northern Utah will see another round of precipitation late Tuesday into Wednesday morning associated with a secondary cold front that will bring rain and snow showers for valleys with accumulating mountain snow. The upper Cottonwoods could receive a half a foot of new snow by Wednesday morning. Valley bench locations could see an inch or two overnight leading to a sick Wednesday morning commute.

The unsettled, cooler weather continues for the remainder of the week with 40’s and 50’s for most locations, including St. George and Southern Utah. Precipitation chances diminish after Thursday in the North but will remain in the South through Friday with Eastern Utah continuing into Saturday in the form of both rain and snow showers.

Stay up to date and informed with your pinpoint weather forecast as we begin the transition from winter to spring both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.