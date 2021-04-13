SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Oh my wind! Northern Utah already saw 60-72 mph wind gusts Tuesday morning, and now even stronger gusts are on the way. The National Weather Service issued a new “Wind Advisory” that now includes the Salt Lake Valley and the Wasatch Back. Easterly wind gusts in those areas could get up to 55 miles per hour with sustained winds between 20-30 miles per hour through Wednesday morning. The advisory will hold until 9 a.m.

A bulk of Northern Utah is under a “High Wind Warning” which means we could see wind gusts in Weber, Davis, Box Elder, near Bear River and Cache counties between 60-80 mph. A portion of Rich County is also under this high wind warning, though more confined to the lower Bear River Valley. Southwest Wyoming is the other county expected to record strong wind gusts.

https://fb.watch/4S6IzI1BP9/

The strongest winds will again develop in the favored areas of Davis and Weber counties but given the somewhat unusual position of the low for an event such as this, areas farther north such as the Cache Valley, eastern Box Elder county, and the Bear River Valley will also see strong wind gusts more than 70 mph. The morning commute is expected to be impacted to those traveling along Interstate 15 from Davis County to Southern Idaho, Legacy Parkway from North Salt Lake to Farmington, and US-89 and 91 from Farmington to Logan should expect dangerous crosswinds for high profile vehicles and semi-trucks. In addition to the dangerous crosswinds, power outages, property and tree damage will also be possible. Now is the time to secure any loose outdoor objects before the winds increase to ensure they do not become flying projectiles.

The ABC 4 News Futurecast model will take you through expected winds gusts in Northern Utah. By midnight, wind gusts push the 60 miles per hour range in Logan, Farmington, Centerville, Bountiful and in Evanston, Wyoming. You will see winds staying strong into the early morning hours with higher gusts focused in Logan, Ogden, Huntsville, Morgan, Centerville and Bountiful. By 5 a.m., early morning commuters will battle gusty crosswinds along roads in Northern Utah, with decently blustery conditions near Brigham City. As we get later into the morning, winds will start to ease, but breezy conditions will linger through the day.

Stay informed on-air and online with the Pinpoint Weather Team as they track this latest high wind event.