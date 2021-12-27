What is a snow squall? Nothing to mess with, according to weather experts

(ABC4) – For the second time in two days, a snow squall warning is in effect for Northern Utah. The one most recently issued on Monday around 4 p.m. is expected to heavily impact travel throughout Weber County, especially between Ogden and Brigham City.

The latest forecast from ABC4 Pinpoint Weather also suggests that Salt Lake County may be affected as well.

But what is a snow squall and how is it different than any other type of winter storm?

ABC4 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy explained prior to the first squall warning on Sunday that the event is “an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds.”

Courtesy: Connor Comeau

Courtesy: Connor Comeau

And being that the squall is expected to impact the roads right as many folks are leaving work for their evening commute, the storm could have dangerous implications for many Utah drivers in that area.

Brophy continued to state on Sunday that waiting out such a storm, which can be “life-threatening” on the roads, is a recommended consideration from the National Weather Service (NWS). Rapid changes in visibility, coupled with slick road conditions are also to be expected during a snow squall.

The NWS states that a snow squall gets its distinction from other snowstorms due to its much shorter life, as they last typically between 30-60 minutes, but are still extremely intense.