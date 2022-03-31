SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve Utah! After seeing sunshine with seasonal temperatures yesterday, a quick-moving disturbance will bring the chance for scattered valley rain and mountain snow to the state today.

The snow line will be roughly 7,000ft, but we could see a wintry mix in some spots lower than that during the first half of the day. This disturbance doesn’t have too much of a punch to it so most rain and snow will be fairly light in nature, however, some minor snow accumulations of 1-4 inches will be a possibility for most of our mountains. Given today’s update to the drought monitor, we’ll take anything we can get.

Along with the chance for valley rain and mountain snow, a few rumbles of thunder will be a possibility today, predominately in southern and eastern Utah. Severe weather is not expected, but thunderstorms today could produce brief heavy precipitation, gusty winds, small hail & graupel, and lightning.

Keep those eyes to the sky today. The best chance for storms will be during the afternoon. This system will bring in slightly cooler temperatures with daytime highs running about 3-5 degrees cooler in most locations compared to yesterday except for southern Utah.

The storm system pulls away by the evening, which will allow high pressure to gain control by the end of the workweek. As we close out the work week and head into the weekend, temperatures will warm to slightly above average tomorrow to about 5-10 degrees above average Saturday with plenty of sunshine.

As we close the weekend and into early next week, we have the potential for some additional active weather. We could see rain return to our valleys with the chance of wet weather into early next week. Right now, the outlook is a little murky, but we’ll get a better handle on the specifics as we get closer to Sunday. Stay tuned!