SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! Today will be a tale of two days as the morning was sunny as temperatures warmed quickly. Through the afternoon in northern Utah, clouds will be increasing as winds will continue to be steady out of the south. This will be in the lead-up to our next system that will bring wet weather from the second half of the afternoon into tonight.

Meanwhile, in central and southern Utah clouds will gradually start to increase by the afternoon into tonight. Before any wet weather arrives we’ll see daytime highs above average. Along the Wasatch Front, daytime highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s. The Wasatch Back will climb to the mid and upper 40s and southern Utah will mainly see 60s as St. George reaches the mid-70s!



The cold front driving the wet weather for the second half of the day will bring a round of valley rain and mountain snow. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see showers arrive likely between 6-9 p.m. as moisture continues to spread to the east and south. If you have any plans tonight be prepared for slippery conditions. Snow levels will start around 7000ft late this afternoon into the evening before dropping to 6000ft tonight. Depending on how long the moisture hangs around we could see a wintry mix down to 5000ft and in Cache Valley.



From the overnight into tomorrow, moisture will continue to spread into central and southern Utah as another weak disturbance comes in from the west. This will help lead to scattered shower activity throughout the day as the chance for wet weather dwindles in northern Utah. Those able to cash in with wet weather tomorrow will mainly find rain except for the mountains where snow will be likely in our central and southern mountains.

Both Cedar City and St. George will have a slight chance of seeing some rain, but the chance won’t be as high compared to the chance of rain tonight along the Wasatch Front. In terms of accumulations, this storm is not likely to produce anything significant. Our northern mountains will likely pick up between 2-5″, mountain valleys could see anywhere from a trace-2″, and the central and southern mountains could pick up 1-4″.



Another product of this system is that cooler air will filter in. Temperatures will run about 5-10 degrees cooler in most locations Wednesday compared to what we get today. The cooler air will hang around Thursday as high pressure settles back in and it will come with sunshine. That means any outdoor festivities should be good to go for our St. Partick’s Day!

It’s more sunshine for Friday as temperatures start to trend in an upward direction. By Saturday we’ll be back to being above average, but Saturday will be a day where clouds and winds increase ahead of another approaching storm by Sunday. We’ll have to continue fine-tuning the details on Sunday’s storm as it’s more than a few days away so stay tuned!