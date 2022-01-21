Wet weather tapers as breezy conditions continue

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah. We have made it to the end of the week and we’re ending the week on a positive note. That’s thanks to the system that has been moving north to south across the state bringing with it wet weather and relief from the haze.

Through the rest of the afternoon the bulk of any wet weather will be in central and southern Utah, mainly along and south of I-70. In northern Utah, the chance for snow has come to an end for the Wasatch Front, but a few snow showers may linger in the mountains until this evening, but the trend will be drying out. Like northern Utah, accumulations down south are not expected to be significant where the southern mountains could see a few inches while areas like Cedar City could pick up a trace to an inch. In the lower areas of southern Utah where it will be warmer like St. George and Kanab, there will be a slim chance for rain, but otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. In northern Utah skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with the chance for a bit more fog as temperatures climb to near seasonal averages.

The winds from the cold front have helped with our inversion, but as the front moves south into southern Utah, strong “Gap Winds” are expected in lower Washington County which has prompted a High Wind Warning that’s currently in effect until 8AM Saturday. These are a result of downslope winds that get squeezed and accelerate through our canyons.

Highest winds are expected near the Black Rock Canyon portion of I-15 and areas surrounding the Beaver Dam. Wind gusts in this area will pick up by the afternoon and hang on through Friday night into Saturday morning. Expect gusts between 35-45mph with higher peaks gusting closer to 60 miles per hour. The winds in St. George proper won’t be as strong, but frequent gusts up to 45 mph will be possible today through tonight.

Any wet weather chance will come to an end tonight as drier air filters in, but it will be turning cold across the board. Lower elevations of southern Utah will drop to near or below freezing, the Wasatch Front will drop into the low and mid 20s, and the Wasatch Back will find lows in the low to mid-teens!

High pressure will quickly set up shop over the weekend leading to mostly sunny skies across the state with near seasonal temperatures for our Saturday. We won’t see many changes into Sunday, but with quiet conditions haze is likely to build back into our northern Utah valleys, but it shouldn’t look as bad compared to where we were this week. Dry skies and seasonal temperatures will persist as we start the new workweek.