SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are halfway through the workweek. After a warm and quiet start to the workweek, we’ve got some changes in store for today as moisture streams in from the south as a system approaches from the west.

Today will bring a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms to most of the Beehive State. The best chance for wet weather will be in the higher terrain, near the I-15 corridor up to the western Uinta’s. There’s also a chance that some storms produce heavy rain which could lead to some flooding concerns. Today will also see the return of “possible” flash flooding at most of our National Parks while it will be more of a probability at Zion National Park. If you have any plans to be outside today, be sure to keep your eyes to the sky! Meanwhile, for those that don’t find wet weather we’ll be looking at partly cloudy skies and daytime highs that will be similar to yesterday down south as highs ease down slightly in northern Utah.

For our Thursday, a cold front will approach from the northwest. This will be the emphasis for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the northern half of the state while there will only be a slight chance for showers in the southern half of the state. In northern Utah, daytime highs will ease down another few degrees compared to what we get today. There is even a good likelihood that we’ll see some rain in Provo for the “Old Wagon Wheel” game between BYU and Utah State Thursday evening.

With the upper-level low pressure sticking around, Friday will be a day of isolated showers and thunderstorms across the entire state as daytime highs will resemble seasonal averages across the board thanks to the cold front that will have moved through. This will mean highs mainly in the 60s and 70s up north while southern Utah will see mainly 70s and 80s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The beginning of the weekend on Saturday has a good chance of being nearly a carbon copy to what we get on Friday thanks to lingering moisture, but moisture levels look to dip by the end of the weekend into early next week meaning most spots outside of the high terrain will see mostly dry skies. Daytime highs will come up a bit but will stay within a stone’s throw of seasonal averages through the early portions of next week.

Bottom Line? Wet weather potential returns today with cooler air not too far away.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!