SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Hopefully, you got out yesterday and enjoyed the warm weather before the pattern shifts on us. The warmth before the storm was real, and now we have the storm part in full force over most of Utah.

The clouds and moisture continue to funnel in and bring us that much-needed wet weather that has been sorely missed. Showers in the higher elevations will be the main story for today, but do not be surprised if you see a few showers in the valleys as we have more of that moisture move in.

This weather system brings in plenty of the goods as the valley rain is expected to hang around into the evening hours with snow going on in the higher elevations boosting that much-needed snowpack. While this first system may not be a very powerful one the persistent shower activity will certainly be felt. As the storm moves over us it continues to bring in that strong southerly flow, which not only warms us up but also helps bring a few thunderstorms as well.

We know it would not be March without a few rumblers going on. Our temperatures will hang around the 50s and 60s for most of the afternoon with a mild evening and even overnight once again. Not expecting to see much of a cooldown thanks to that extra day of warmth.

Cloud cover will also be quite thick in many places as this system brings in the fun. Winds will continue to be on the breezy side and even become downright windy in southern Utah as we have that low-pressure system exit to the east. Gap winds could be an issue early Saturday morning but only for localized areas and nothing too strong.

Talking about tomorrow, during the morning time our next weather maker moves in and brings in more rain and mountain snow for Utah. Thanks to the mild overnight valleys will not need to worry about snow but benches could see some light accumulations during this time.

If you are looking to hit the slopes for some fresh powder as well be careful on your drive up through the canyons and if you are backcountry skiing watch out for avalanches. The stronger winds and snowfall will make conditions more prone to cracks and slabbing.

In short, we head into the weekend with more winter weather headed our way.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!