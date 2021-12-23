Wet weather moves in to relieve inversion ahead of holiday storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday Utah!

With the next weather system on our doorsteps, you can expect to see a big change in our weather. We go from having our inversion in place trapping the crummy air to seeing winds pick up and showers moving in. Through the first half of the day, we’ll some of that smog still hang around thanks to our inversion, but as the winds begin to really pick up, that should begin to mix out and finally leave us. Later on, we’ll see showers begin to move in and really start to cause a mess for us. The precipitation type will depend on where you live.

If you live in the Wasatch Front and in the lower valleys, you’ll be stuck with rain for most of the day. Early morning, we could see some freezing rain possible in areas where the cold air trapped by inversion stays below freezing so that’s something to keep in mind. Benches could see some wet snowflakes and even light accumulation into the evening hours.

Mountains are where we’ll have our best bet for snow during the storm. This will be due to the snow levels starting off a bit higher and then dropping as the storm progresses. Mountain valleys are expecting to see snow begin accumulating and when all is said and done, we can have between 5 to 15 inches of snow.

The mountaintops and passes are expecting to see between 1-2 feet of snow. These areas include the Cottonwoods, the northern mountains, southern Wasatch, and even the Book Cliffs and Wasatch Plateau. Temperatures are expected to be a bit on the warmer side thanks to that southerly flow, but if there isn’t much of a break in the clouds and the inversion takes too long to clear, we could stay in the 30s for most of northern Utah.

In southern Utah, we can expect highs to stick around the 40s and 50s again. If you’re traveling, remember to slow down and make it to your destination safely. Enjoy the holidays with your family and not with the insurance companies.

In short, from smoggy and warm to cooler and showers as this next system moves in.

Stay ahead of the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!