SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! An upper-level low pressure is moving across the Beehive State and that will lead to more times of mainly valley rain and mountain snow for the northern two-thirds of the state while southern Utah will be mainly dry and windy.

With the low pressure sitting on top of us, wet weather is likely to be scattered with the snowline climbing back above 6,000 ft. as we slowly warm things up.

Daytime highs in northern Utah will be quite a bit cooler compared to what we had on Monday with most only topping out in the 40s and 50s. In southern Utah, it will be a little cooler than yesterday with mainly upper 50s to low 70s.

South of I-70, dry skies are expected today except for higher elevations. With dry, mild, and windy conditions, there will be an elevated fire risk from Washington County eastward through San Juan County.

This means you should avoid any outdoor burning as any fire that sparks may grow quickly. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy down south and another product of the wind will be patchy blowing dust potential.

There is a wind advisory for southern San Juan County until 9 p.m.

Into tonight we’ll hold onto the chance for more showers in northern Utah as it starts to turn chilly.

Overnight lows along the Wasatch Front will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s, but in higher elevations, it will drop below freezing.

One of the cold spots tonight will be the upper Sevier River Valleys including Panquitch where a Hard Freeze Warning will go into effect Tuesday evening through 9 a.m. tomorrow. Lows within the warning may drop to 26 degrees so protect any sensitive vegetation.

Through the first half of Wednesday, we are likely to see more times of valley rain and mountain snow showers in northern Utah and like this morning, we could see snow mixing down to valley floors, but any additional accumulations are only likely at 5,000 ft. or above.

The trend through tomorrow will be the storm system pulling away as high pressure starts to move in. This will result in gradually clearing skies statewide from the morning into the afternoon as we warm up about 5-10 degrees from Tuesday.

For the remainder of the workweek, we’ll get some warm and dry days with temperatures climbing to above average. In northern Utah, it will mainly be in the 60s and 70s with mid to upper 70s along the Wasatch Front and St. George will be in the 90s. The warmth won’t be too long-lived as a cooler and more active pattern with wet weather potential arrives this weekend. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? A stormy Tuesday that lingers into early Wednesday before a drier and much warmer end to the workweek.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!