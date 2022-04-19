SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! After a warm start to the day, we saw temperatures take a brief dip in northern Utah as a weak cold front passed by. Daytime highs across the state will be a bit cooler than yesterday with it being more pronounced in the northern half of the state. In northern Utah, it will mainly be the 50s and 60s with 70s and 80s again down south.

Clouds will increase throughout the state, while winds kick up, especially in southern and eastern Utah. Breezy conditions in northern Utah will result in times of dust where air quality could take a dip. From the afternoon through 9 p.m. tonight most spots in southern and parts of central Utah will be included in a Wind Advisory. With dry conditions and increased winds, fires will be a concern while Grand County will see another Red Flag Warning. This is the type of threat we will see more of as we continue to warm. Any fire started could easily spread with dry fire fuels, gusty winds, and warmth.

This afternoon, the wind advisory was expanded to include the Southwest corner of the state. In additions to places like Castle Country and the San Rafael Swell, lower Washington County as well as Cedar City, Beaver and Milford are now included in the advisory until 9 PM.

With the passage of the front, we do have a chance of some wet weather in Northern Utah. From late this afternoon into tonight, scattered valley rain and mountain snow are expected. Snow levels start well above 7000 feet during the day with it gradually easing down to 7000 feet after sundown. The moisture will be short-lived, with most of the wet weather coming to an end overnight. High pressure will set up shop for Wednesday leading to a beautiful day across the state with mostly sunny skies with temperatures close to averages.

High pressure does not stick around though, as we get more changes by Thursday. A more potent system looks to be on track to move into the state from late Thursday into Friday. This system will bring the entire state a chance for wet weather and will help temperatures tumble below average for several days. The timing on this system is not crystal clear just yet so stay tuned!

Bottom line? Today brings the chance for wet weather in the north with strong and dry conditions down south.

Stay ahead of any weather changes coming our way with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!