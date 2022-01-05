Wet weather and snow ahead with Winter Storm Warning in effect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We have an active day ahead! Unsettled conditions will bring wet weather to parts of Northern and Central Utah.

A “Winter Weather Advisory” has been upgraded to a “Winter Storm Warning” for the Wasatch Mountains, Bear River Valley and the Uintas. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect now through Thursday at 5 p.m. Heavy snow is expected, and during windows of heavy snow, wind gusts could reach 50 mph, meaning blowing snow will complicate travel on all mountain routes. Areas prone to blowing or drifting snow, including NE Interstate 80, Sardine Summit, and Logan Canyon could see some particularly tough travel conditions.

The Cottonwood Canyons will also see travel greatly impacted, so expect winter driving conditions with snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and impacts to the Wednesday morning commute up the canyons. Northern Utah mountain valleys remain under a “Winter Weather Advisory” which has also been expanded to include parts of Central Utah and the Central Mountains.

The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until early Thursday morning and includes Cache Valley, the Wasatch Back, the Wasatch Plateau, the Book Cliffs and the Central Mountains. The cities of Logan, Hunstville, Park City and Heber will have Wednesday morning commute issues with winter driving conditions, including road snow and poor visibility. These areas could see 4-8 inches overnight, but in total 6-12 inches by Thursday morning. In Central Utah, areas including Scofield, Indian Canyon, Cove Fort, Fish Lake and Joes Valley will see 8-16 inches of snow through Thursday morning, with gusty winds creating blowing snow and tricky travel. Please use caution on the roads in the areas noted above.

While the Wasatch Front is not included within the advisory, wet weather will be a possibility for the rest of northern Utah. The tricky part though is the temperatures. The next few days we’ll likely find high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s along the Wasatch Front which could lead to a rain and snow mix, but depending on when the moisture is here, straight snow will be possible down to the southern Wasatch Front. At this point, straight snow is most likely from Ogden northward while we may see times of mixed precipitation down in the Salt Lake and Utah Valleys. If valley accumulations occur, they will most likely be on the eastern side of Interstate 15.

In southern Utah, dry skies will persist as highs will range in the 40s and 50s. By Friday, the high in St. George could make a run at 60 degrees!

Bottom line? A messy morning commute on mountain routes, with a sloppy Wednesday for the northern half of the state. Dry and quieter conditions in the south.

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!