SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For many people, yesterday was a fun day to celebrate Star Wars, but if yesterday was “May the 4th be with you”, today will be “Return of the 5th (Sith)”. While it’s not exactly the Evil Empire, we will see more wet weather and the beginnings of what will be a wet weekend.

Friday won’t have quite the impact of rain that we saw yesterday in portions of the state, but they will still be scattered across the state and there is a good chance that you’ll run into at least a little storm somewhere along the way. That said, washing your car might not be on your to-do list.

We’ll also see temperatures drop a little more from yesterday, dropping slightly below seasonal norms for this time of the year. This is great news for the flooding we’ve been experiencing. Cooling down is a great way to slow down the snowmelt. We lost over 6.5 inches from our Snow Water Equivalent in the last week. So let’s enjoy the cool down, so we can slow down.

With the temps dropping a bit we’re starting to see some leveling off in the rivers and streams forecast. We’ll still have to keep an eye on flooding since we have many waterways that are above or near the Action Stage, but things will be a little more manageable over the next few days.

As we go into the weekend, and even into the coming workweek, our active weather pattern will continue.

Temperatures will level off around seasonal norms through the weekend before starting a slow rise next week, but for northern Utah, the scattered showers will stick around. This hit-or-miss pattern is a hard one to nail down, so making elaborate outdoor plans may not be the best idea in the north.

The southern half of the state can look to see much drier conditions with only an occasional stray shower working its way into the mix.