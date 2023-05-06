SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The active pattern that we’ve been seeing for the past few days looks like it wants to hang around Utah for a little bit longer.

The low pressure system from the west coast has been slowly moving east and its swirling pattern has been flinging scattered showers at us. The amounts of water have been light, but it still makes it very hard to plan anything outdoors or keep your car clean.

We’ll be seeing a lot more of that today as the storms will pick up in the late morning and carry on into the evening. These will be scattered showers so it will be hard to pinpoint exactly where they will be striking, but be aware that we also have a light thunderstorm warning for northern Utah. Keep your eyes to the sky on the lookout for lightning, and if you hear the thunder, it’s time to get back indoors quickly. The storms will mostly focus on northern and central regions of the state, but we can’t rule out some might sneak into the south. And, as an added bonus, we have a chance of getting a few inches of snow in the northern mountains.

Temperatures will be a little under seasonal norms for the state. Highs will be in the 60s for most of the state and even St. George will be doing its best to get into the low 70s. But in reality, this lowering of temps is a good thing. We want to have the cooldown so that we can slow down the flooding. Many of our waterways should level off a bit but don’t think that we’re out of the water just yet. We still have a lot of snow that needs to come down and another heat blast will get it to us too fast. The best we can hope for is to have these normal or under normal conditions hold on a while and let nature take its sweet time. And it is best if you continue to play it safe around the fast-moving waterways.

The other bit of weather hitting Utah this weekend will be wind. The breezes will be felt across the state, but we could expect to still see some high gusts, especially in the southwest.

For all of the latest weather in Utah, keep it on ABC4, both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah.