SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the western half of Utah to go into effect immediately and remain in place until 9 PM Wednesday evening.

The Advisory covers areas of Utah west of I-15 from the very top of the state through parts of northern Washington County. Southwest winds in the 25 to 35 mph range will be prevalent and gusts could reach up to 55 mph.

Along with the possibility of unsecured objects blowing around and potential power outages from the high winds, driving will also be impacted.

This is especially true with crosswinds over I-80 and Highway 50 but could be felt on many roads in the affected region. Vehicles with high profiles and those with trailers should be very careful during the advisory.

Wind will be an issue through much of Utah over the next few days. The issued Advisory marks the western region, but a Winter Storm Watch issued for northern and southern Utah also brings with it the promise of high winds.

Around the Wasatch Front gusts could reach up to 70 miles an hour, so please be careful with all driving over the next days and secure any loose items you might have around your house and property.