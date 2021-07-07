Welcome to the heat dome: Triple-digit temps to hit much of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The heat is on for this Wednesday! A dome of high pressure will dictate what happens in Utah over the next couple of days, and dangerous heat will grip the state.

We get sinking air and clear skies with plenty of sunshine with the triple digits making a return in Salt Lake and hanging steady in St. George. Temperatures will hit 100 or slightly above it along the Wasatch Front, with Salt Lake looking to break a record and get to 104.

A heat advisory goes into effect this morning for many parts of the state including the Wasatch Front, Tooele County, NW corner of Utah, West Desert, Sanpete, and Sevier Valleys, part of the Uinta Basin, and the Grand Staircase area. The advisory holds through Thursday night.

While the average daytime high in SLC this time of year is 92, and 101 for St. George, we are looking at a stretch of heat that could be dangerous. Expect upper 90s in Castle Country, Uinta Basin, and Central Utah, with most numbers hovering close to 100.

9 triple digit days in SLC–that's double what we average in a summer! That number going up over the next 2 days…@abc4utah#utwx #heat pic.twitter.com/p1mcBZPjrk — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 7, 2021

An Excessive Heat Warning is also in effect for Washington County and near Lake Powell and holds on through the end of the weekend.

St. George and areas throughout Washington County, including Ivins, Hurricane, and Springdale, and Lake Powell will see temperatures soar and hit triple-digit temperatures around 110 degrees for the next several days.

We have drier air in place, so we battle hot and dry conditions today and the potential to break some heat records! You will want to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

If you can, avoid strenuous activity in the heat of the day and know the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke which include dizziness, heavy sweating, cramps, and cool and clammy skin.

As we continue to go through the next heatwave, be sure to stay informed