SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! We will see more sunshine today, but we don’t eliminate the chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

We have an area of low-pressure meandering through the intermountain west, which kept us unsettled for the second half of the workweek. The area of low pressure keeping us unsettled pushes a little further north this weekend, but with remaining moisture and daytime heating, isolated to scattered thunderstorms can be expected along the Wasatch Front Saturday. Sunday will be drier, with only a slight chance of storms, but right now, the Wasatch Front does not look greatly impacted. Similar to the workweek, not everyone will see a storm today, but the general threat will exist for everyone in Utah, so if you have any outdoor plans, it’s best to keep a watchful eye on the skies!

Severe weather isn’t likely for today, but storms will be capable of gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. With isolated storms expected in southern Utah, flash flooding is possible for a few popular recreation spots. The flash flood possibility includes Canyonlands, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, and San Rafael Swell. It’s not the time to be in slot canyons or other low-lying areas as storms develop. Make sure you stay weather-aware throughout the state while outdoors.

Daytime highs in northern Utah will also trend near average today, with a warming trend to follow. For those that get through the day dry, we’ll mainly see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with breezy conditions across the state. Daytime highs will range in the 70s and 80s in northern Utah while most in southern Utah will see 80s. In St. George and throughout lower Washington County, highs will range in the lower 90s.

As we close the weekend, another storm system from the southwest tracks inland and keeps our progressive pattern in place. The elevated wet weather potential settles back in Monday afternoon and hangs around through most of next week as daytime highs run slightly above seasonal norms.

The bottom line? Wet weather potential holds for the weekend with isolated thunderstorms and a warming trend.

FLOOD ALERTS

Spring runoff continues in Utah and flood concerns remain with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have 2 flood warnings in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County was extended through Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch is in effect until further notice.

To go along with the Flood Warnings, we have 2 Flood Advisories in effect. These advisories include the Logan River near Logan and the Duchesne River near Randlett.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is near action stage. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah's changing weather and flood concerns with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online.