SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Today will be a tale of two states with unsettled weather in northern Utah while southern Utah gets a pretty nice spring day. In the northern half of the state, we’ll see scattered showers through the day with mainly valley rain and mountain snow.

The best chance for wet weather will be during the afternoon and early evening, but as we get into the evening and move into tonight showers will become more scattered in nature, then by overnight, showers will become more isolated.

In central Utah we could see a few showers stretch as far south as the I-70 corridor, but any wet weather that far south would likely favor the high terrain. In the southern half of the state, today will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and daytime highs a bit warmer than yesterday with mainly 50s and 60s as St. George returns to the upper 70s. In northern Utah, we’ll mainly see 40s with some along the Wasatch Front getting into the low 50s.

From today through overnight tonight, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Wasatch Mountains and the Western Uintas. 6-12″ of snow looks possible during the duration of the event. Overall, for most northern mountains, 2-8″ looks likely, but like the advisory states we could see some spots achieve closer to a foot. Mountain valleys like Park City could receive a trace-4″ through overnight tonight. In our valleys we’re mainly going to see rain and while it won’t be too much, most northern valleys could receive between 0.1-0.25″.

By tomorrow morning, most of the wet weather in northern Utah will have come to an end, but a few stray isolated showers will be possible through midmorning. By the afternoon, high pressure will begin to set up and this ridge of high pressure will set the stage for a pretty nice weekend across the state.

By tomorrow afternoon, we’ll see partly cloudy skies for most as daytime highs in the north reach the 40s and 50s as spots along the Wasatch Front get into the mid-50s. Outside of the slight chance early in the morning, it should be a great day for the SLC marathon in the morning. In southern Utah, we’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s again with southernmost Utah getting into the 70s.

We’ll trend even warmer to close out the weekend as daytime highs by Sunday will be in the mid-60s along the Wasatch Front as St. George returns to the low 80s. As we turn the page into next week though, our next storm could bring more wet weather potential. Winds will increase Monday and the chance of some valley rain and mountain snow returns Monday into Tuesday.

The best chance for wet weather will once again be in northern Utah by the way things look now, however, the storm Monday into Tuesday will bring some moisture potential to southern Utah, possibly as far south as Iron County.

We’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast as we get closer! Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast, both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!