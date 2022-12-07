SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been a very active weather pattern in Utah this week and it will continue into Wednesday, though it will be focused in the central and southern parts of the state.

There is an “upper-level low” in northern California that is aiding a flow from southern California to help produce rain and snow that should be extensive throughout the lower two-thirds of our state.

The storm could begin late Tuesday evening with a mix of rain in the valleys and snow in the upper elevations. But the snow levels could drop to near 3500 feet and that would bring snow to locations of Utah that don’t see much in the way of annual snowfall. This would include Hanksville, Big Water, and Bullfrog.

The snow is likely to melt away quickly, but don’t discount the amount of precipitation. Anyone traveling on US-89 and routes 95 and 276 should be prepared for occasional winter diving conditions. One area of concern would be near the summit on the Henrys between Hanksville and Bullfrog.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Snow totals could be very good in the mountains as we are looking at over 9″ in Monticello, Bryce Canyon getting 7″, Eagle Pointe 5.5″, and Beaver receiving nearly 5″ of snow. Central Utah will also see a healthy dose as forecasts show that places like Nephi, Ephraim, and Fairview could all get close to 2″ of snow during the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for parts of eastern Utah, including Monticello. It will remain in effect until 6 am Thursday and reflects the conditions brought on by this storm and warns travelers to be careful.

The storm has a possibility to reach northward and could even make it into Salt Lake by the evening.

Keep up to date on all of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow us on-air and online.