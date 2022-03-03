SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve Utah! The spring feeling we’ve had the last few days will continue today and will be amplified even more. This is because of a stronger southerly flow as the high pressure that has kept our weather quiet continues to shift to our southeast.

Daytime highs will be about 10-20 degrees above normal for most spots today and along the Wasatch Front, we’re going to be in record territory. The record for today in Salt Lake City is 71 and we’ll be within a couple of degrees of that if not above it. Meanwhile, it’s going to be another day with the 70s in St. George, 60s in Cedar City, and the Wasatch Back will even find highs in the mid and upper 50s.

If you are a fan of this spring warmth, make sure you enjoy today because we’re about to experience some weather whiplash. With the high pressure moving down to the southeast, that is opening the door for a much more active pattern in the western United States. We’ve got a couple of systems lined up, but it won’t be until tomorrow that we see an increased chance for wet weather.

In the meantime, more clouds will filter into the Beehive State today as winds really surge out of the south. With the stronger winds, any lingering haze is likely to mixed out meaning better air quality for our northern Utah valleys.

For our Friday we’re still going to find temperatures above average, but they will run about 10-15 degrees cooler compared to what we get today. As moisture moves in this will result in valley rain and mountain snow. Wet weather will be likely earlier in the day in southern Utah while northern Utah will have to wait mainly for the second half of the day for the chance to increase.

With temperatures running warm the snow level is likely to start at or above 7000ft. before dropping Friday night into Saturday where it could fall to the benches. Wet weather will continue to remain likely Saturday into Sunday. On Saturday it’s still more likely we’ll continue to see valley rain and mountain snow across the state even though we’ll chop off another 10 degrees for the daytime high on Saturday.

By Saturday night into Sunday, that’s when it’s most likely we’ll see straight snow in our valleys including the Wasatch Front as a third low pressure and even colder air moves in. As these systems develop, we will be able to continue fine-tuning the forecast when it comes to snow totals and specific timing. Be sure to stay tuned, but at this point, our mountains may see the most snow they’ve seen in quite some time, especially for central and northern Utah.

Active weather will potentially carry over into the early half of the week with below-average temperatures. Tuesday looks dry and cool, but models are hinting at the potential for another storm by midweek.

Bottom line? High temperatures will be in record territory before some BIG changes arrive Friday through the weekend.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!