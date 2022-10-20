UTAH (ABC4) – Hey there Utah! Over the last few weeks, we’ve been on a run of mild and calm days, but that will soon be coming to an end. By Saturday, the strongest cold front of the season is expected to arrive, bringing with it the coldest air of the season and wet weather. The National Weather Service has already issued a few watches and advisories to be aware of.

The first is a Wind Advisory for southwestern and south-central Utah that will go into effect Saturday afternoon and will last through Saturday evening. While Saturday will be windy across the state with gusts up to 40 mph, the strongest winds will be found down south. Within the wind advisory winds will be sustained at 20-30 mph with the chance for gusts up to and above 50 mph out of the southwest. This will make for dangerous crosswinds on east-west routes. Power outages will also be possible. Be sure to tie down any loose items in your yard, especially Halloween decorations.

For the mountains of Utah, a Winter Storm Watch will go into Saturday evening and will be in effect through late Sunday. This Watch includes the southern mountains, the central mountains, the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, the northern mountains (including the Wasatch, Bear River Range, and western Uintas), plus the Wasatch Back.

During the time of the Watch, the northern mountains will see snowfall accumulation of 6-12″ with a chance for more than a foot in the upper cottonwood canyons where 18″+ can’t be ruled out. The central and southern mountains will have the potential to see 6-12″ as well, but 3-8″ is more likely at this point. Meanwhile, the Wasatch Back will have potential for 2-6″ of snow and higher elevations around Park City could receive closer to 10″ of snow.

With healthy totals likely for our mountains, winter driving conditions are expected, so be prepared if you have to be out and about this weekend.

Be sure to keep up with the latest as we get closer to the cold front’s arrival as the finer details will continue to come into better focus. We will continue to keep you posted both on-air and online! We are There4You!