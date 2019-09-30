Early season snow wreaks havoc in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) – Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared an emergency Sunday for areas hit by an early-season snowstorm.

The storm was bringing heavy, wet snow and high winds that closed roads, downed trees and caused scattered power outages.

Bullock’s declaration allows the state to mobilize resources to help affected areas.

Winter storm warnings were posted for parts of western Montana, northern Idaho and northeast Washington. Snow also was forecast for areas in Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and California.

The brunt of the storm hit Montana where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow fell Saturday in the mountains and a record 14 inches (35.5 centimeters) fell in Great Falls with snow still falling Sunday.

The storm was expected to wind down late Sunday and early Monday.