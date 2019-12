SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) - A very wet weather system targeted Northern Utah, with an active pattern settling in for the next several days. This first wave of the storm will continue to allow rain to fill in throughout Wasatch Front Valleys. The exception to this is Ogden to Logan, where pools of cold air have allowed for mixed precipitation and/or snow to fall.

These soggy conditions are linked to an atmospheric river that extends far into the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. The moisture moved to the Pacific NW, and then started to stream into Utah. This storm will impact Utah in two different ways. This first wave will last through Friday morning. We have warmer air that supports this valley rain throughout the day, with some areas seeing a wintry mix of rain and snow. The atmospheric river supports and abundance of rain with totals expected anywhere between a half an inch to over in inch along the Wasatch Front. We have a "Winter Storm Warning" in place through Saturday for our Northern Mountains. Mountain travel could be very difficult to impossible, beginning with the morning commute. All mountain routes will be affected, including Logan Summit and Sardine Canyon. By the evening commute, snow will have moved further south and more mountain routes will be affected, including Interstate 80 through Parleys Canyon, Highway 40 near Daniels Summit, and Highway 6 near Soldier Summit. Mountain snow will continue consistently through late Saturday.