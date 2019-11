SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) - Temperatures soared above average in Northern Utah throughout the weekend, with numbers averaging about the degrees above normal. Dry conditions have dominated Northern Utah for a couple of weeks, but in Southern Utah, St. George has been dealing with a record breaking dry spell for the last 153 days! This will come to an end this week as wet weather takes aim at Southern Utah.

Monday could easily be considered the warm before the storm, as temperatures will yet again, soar above normal which in Salt Lake City is 48 degrees this time of year. Southern Utah will reach the 70s, thanks to that ridge of high pressure remaining in place. Air quality is expected to again mix into the moderate range in salt Lake and Utah counties. As early as Tuesday afternoon though, a major weather pattern change will settle in. A deepening low pressure system will bring widespread precipitation to mainly southern and central Utah late Tuesday night through Thursday.