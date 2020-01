SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) - Lake effect snow brought accumulating snow to the western side of Salt Lake County Sunday night, with more snow expected to impact Tooele County and the benches of the Oquirrh Mountains Monday through noon. Cold air has settled into the state with temperatures struggling to hit freezing for daytime highs.

Black ice quickly formed on I-15 which prompted a closure Sunday night until midnight after nine car crashes. Icy conditions will linger with very cold temperatures starting Monday. Mostly teens and 20s are expected for much of Monday. Drivers should be prepared for slick conditions on both commutes due to daytime highs staying below freezing.